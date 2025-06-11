Derbyshire firefighters remain at the scene of possible gas explosion at terraced home
Firefighters, police and ambulance crews were called to the incident at Eden Street in Alvaston at 7.24pm last night. Four fire engines, a command unit and specialist officers were in attendance.
One man was taken to hospital; the extent of his injuries is not yet fully known.
A dog with some injuries was rescued overnight by search teams and has been passed into veterinary care.
Urban search and rescue specialists are supporting further searches as a precautionary measure.
Structural engineers are assessing two adjoining properties that have been evacuated, while emergency planning teams are supporting the evacuated occupants of these properties.
The investigation into the cause of the explosion will begin later today as crews continue to work to make the area safe.
Eden Street will remain closed until further notice. London Road and Shardlow Road remained closed overnight but have now re-opened.
