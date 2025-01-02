Derbyshire fire crews issue appeal to drivers - after cars trapped on flooded roads

Glossop On Call fire and rescue crews had a busy New Year’s night responding to a variety of incidents, including calls regarding cars on flooded roads across High Peak.

Firefighters rescued three individuals trapped in a vehicle stuck on a flooded road and and brought another car from flood water to safety.

Following the incident a spokesperson for Glossop Fire Station said: “Attending incidents like this uses up valuable life saving resources that could be needed elsewhere. Please do not ignore road closures and plan journeys carefully during adverse weather conditions.”

