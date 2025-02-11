Derbyshire fire crews called to reports of bin lorry on fire

On arrival, crews found ‘smoke coming from a refuse lorry carrying recyclable materials, including cardboard’.

Firefighters were called to an incident involving a bin lorry on fire earlier today.

Firefighters from Kingsway and Ascot Drive were called to reports of a bin lorry on fire at Callow Hill Way in Littleover just before 8am today (Tuesday, February 11).

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters wearing respirators removed the waste from the vehicle, and used drag forks and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and dampen down the area.

“No one was in the vehicle at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported. Fire crews left the scene at 8.50am and handed over to the council for clean-up.”

A fire investigation concluded the most probable cause of the fire to be ‘accidental, due to incorrect disposal of batteries’.