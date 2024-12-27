Derbyshire drivers warned of delays on major road after vehicle fire
Derbyshire drivers are being warned of delays on a major road after a vehicle fire this morning.
Traffic monitoring site INRIX says one lane has been closed following the incident on the A50 in Derbyshire The closure is in effect on the A50 Eastbound from J2 A6 (Derby / Alvaston) to M1 J24 (Nottingham South / East Midlands Airport).
Elsewhere on the roads, there are temporary traffic lights on Crow Lane in Apperknowle due to emergency repairs and gas main work on Crow Lane at Hundall Lane.
