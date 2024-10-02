Derbyshire drivers facing hour-long delays on M1 near Chesterfield due to police incident

National Highways says that the incident, on the M1 northbound between junctions J28 A38 (Alfreton / Mansfield) and J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield), has left queuing traffic after police closed two lanes of the motorway.

The event is expected to clear between 9:15am and 9:30am this morning, with delays of one hour against expected traffic.

Drivers in Chesterfield also face delays getting to junction 29, with delays on the A617 bypass this morning

Traffic is heavier than normal on the A617 Eastbound before M1 J29. Travel time is 20 minutes.