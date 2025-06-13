Demolition work on Derbyshire home damaged by possible gas explosion set to start today

Demolition work on a Derbyshire home severely damaged by a possible gas explosion is set to start today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services remain on Eden Street, in Alvaston, following the blast that took place on Tuesday 10 June at around 7.24 pm.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service has now handed the scene over to Derbyshire Constabulary who will be maintaining a cordon around the impacted property and at the road closure until further notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the complexities of the process, alongside the investigation into the cause of the explosion, the demolition work is expected to take several days.

Demolition work at the property is due to start today

Work is scheduled to take place between 9am and 4.30pm with the possibility that this may need to be extended in order to ensure the structural integrity of the properties.

In order to minimise disruption to residents there will be no demolition work on site on Saturday and Sunday, but teams will resume from the site on Monday.

Police say it isn’t possible to give any specific indication in terms of exactly how long this work will take, however they will try and provide a clearer update should this become possible once the work begins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barriers around the properties for demolition will remain to allow for a safe working environment for those teams involved with the demolition and investigation.

Detectives investigating the incident are keen to hear from anyone with any information, as well as anyone who witnessed the explosion.

Officers would also like to speak to the driver of a black Ford Fiesta which was seen to drive past the property shortly before the explosion as they may have information which could help with the investigation.

Anyone with any information can contact Derbyshire police on any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25000337338:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Website– Derbyshire Constabulary have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook– send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.