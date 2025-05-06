Dad injured after fall in the Peak District – as son praised for providing first aid
A father and son had been enjoying bouldering around Stanage on Saturday, May 3, when the dad took a fall from Crescent Arete above Stanage Plantation around 5pm.
Edale Mountain Rescue were called to provide support to the climber, who had injured his ankle.
After splinting and packaging the ankle, the injured was transferred on to a stretcher and taken to an ambulance for transport to Chesterfield Royal Hospital where he received further medical support.
Edale Mountain Rescue team members have thanked the climber’s son for providing first aid to his dad and helping to reposition the injured ankle.
A spokesperson for the team said: “A special mention to the climbers son who helped his father reduce the ankle before our arrival, well done.”
