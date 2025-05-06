Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An injured climber has received help from his son and a mountain rescue team before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A father and son had been enjoying bouldering around Stanage on Saturday, May 3, when the dad took a fall from Crescent Arete above Stanage Plantation around 5pm.

Edale Mountain Rescue were called to provide support to the climber, who had injured his ankle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After splinting and packaging the ankle, the injured was transferred on to a stretcher and taken to an ambulance for transport to Chesterfield Royal Hospital where he received further medical support.

After splinting and packaging the ankle injury, the climber was transferred on to a stretcher for the journey back down to the awaiting ambulance for transport to Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Edale Mountain Rescue team members have thanked the climber’s son for providing first aid to his dad and helping to reposition the injured ankle.

A spokesperson for the team said: “A special mention to the climbers son who helped his father reduce the ankle before our arrival, well done.”