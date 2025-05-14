Cyclist suffers several injuries after fall along Peak District trail popular with tourists

A cyclist suffered a number of injuries after falling along a popular Peak District trail – with a mountain rescue team called to the scene of the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly after 12.50pm on Saturday, May 10, the Buxton Mountain Rescue Team (BMRT) were called to reports of an injured cyclist along the Monsal Trail – close to Monsal Head.

A BMRT spokesperson said: “A cyclist had taken a fall, causing injuries to their knee, shoulder and spine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to the location of the casualty, East Midlands Ambulance Service requested assistance from the team. Team members made their way to the casualty location, descending from the Monsal Head Hotel.

The injured cyclist was transported from the scene by ambulance. Credit: BMRT

“Due to the steepness of the ascending path to the awaiting ambulance, it was decided to move the ambulance onto the Monsal Trail.

“The casualty was placed into a casualty bag and vacuum mattress, and then transferred to the ambulance. We’d like to thank all the members of the public for their patience whilst the cyclist was being treated.”

BMRT is run entirely by volunteers and relies on donations from the public – you can donate to support the team’s work here.