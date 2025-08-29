Cyclist looses consciousness after fall near popular Derbyshire reservoir during family Peak District trip
The incident took place shortly after midday on Wednesday, August 26 when a family on a bike ride around Ladybower Reservoir had their day interrupted after one of the cyclists took a tumble.
Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to the incident and shortly arrived at the scene.
Mountain rescue volunteers found that the injured cyclist suffered ‘quite extensive grazing’ and a period of unconsciousness.
After initial care, the casualty was loaded onto the stretcher for the short trip to the awaiting ambulance.