Mountain rescue volunteers and ambulance service attended an incident near Ladybower Reservoir in the Peak District.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place shortly after midday on Wednesday, August 26 when a family on a bike ride around Ladybower Reservoir had their day interrupted after one of the cyclists took a tumble.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to the incident and shortly arrived at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mountain rescue volunteers found that the injured cyclist suffered ‘quite extensive grazing’ and a period of unconsciousness.

After initial care, the casualty was loaded onto the stretcher for the short trip to the awaiting ambulance.