Emergency services were called to reports of an incident involving a cyclist in Alfreton.

The incident happened just before 3,30 pm today (October 2) in Parkin Street, when a cyclist fell off his bike.

Emergency services were called and witnesses reported air ambulance flying near Alfreton Railway Station.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We received a call at 2.25 pm this afternoon to report that a cyclist had fallen from a bike in Parkin Street, Alfreton.

“The cyclist, a man in his forties, is understood to have taken ill while riding his bike resulting in the fall.

"Police, East Midlands Ambulance Service, and the Air Ambulance were all in attendance. The man was taken to hospital by land ambulance for treatment.”