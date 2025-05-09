Crews tackle moorland fire on Holme Moss in the Peak District – after campfire causes blaze

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 9th May 2025, 11:59 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 12:00 BST
Firefighters have issued an appeal to the public after attending 24 wildfires in just over two months.

Crews from Glossop Fire Station attended a wildfire on Holme Moss in the Peak District yesterday (Thursday, May 8).

The blaze, which was seen around 620m away from the road, had been caused by a campfire on open moorland.

This comes just days after a serious fire near Errwood Reservoir in Goyt Valley which saw over 100 personnel, including firefighters and partner agencies fighting the flames for a week.

Crews from Glossop Fire Station attended a wildfire on Holme Moss in the Peak District on Thursday, May 8.

Commenting on the Holme Moss fire, a spokesperson for Glossop Fire Station said: “This fire was a deep seated fire in the peat.

“Please don’t have fires anywhere at the moment it’s very dry and so easy for them to spread.

"So far since the end of February Glossop alone have attended 24 wildfires which takes resources away from other people in need.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service added: “Moorland fires not only destroy our beautiful countryside, they destroy vital habitat for our wildlife.

"They are labour intensive and take vital emergency services away from being available to respond to other emergencies.

“Please act responsibly when visiting the countryside and enjoying our moorland spaces. Remember, no BBQs or campfires - pack a picnic instead and always take your rubbish home!”

