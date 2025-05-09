Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters have issued an appeal to the public after attending 24 wildfires in just over two months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews from Glossop Fire Station attended a wildfire on Holme Moss in the Peak District yesterday (Thursday, May 8).

The blaze, which was seen around 620m away from the road, had been caused by a campfire on open moorland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes just days after a serious fire near Errwood Reservoir in Goyt Valley which saw over 100 personnel, including firefighters and partner agencies fighting the flames for a week.

Crews from Glossop Fire Station attended a wildfire on Holme Moss in the Peak District on Thursday, May 8.

Commenting on the Holme Moss fire, a spokesperson for Glossop Fire Station said: “This fire was a deep seated fire in the peat.

“Please don’t have fires anywhere at the moment it’s very dry and so easy for them to spread.

"So far since the end of February Glossop alone have attended 24 wildfires which takes resources away from other people in need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service added: “Moorland fires not only destroy our beautiful countryside, they destroy vital habitat for our wildlife.

"They are labour intensive and take vital emergency services away from being available to respond to other emergencies.

“Please act responsibly when visiting the countryside and enjoying our moorland spaces. Remember, no BBQs or campfires - pack a picnic instead and always take your rubbish home!”