Crash on major Derbyshire A-road leads to delays for drivers this morning
Motorists are being warned to brace for delays along a busy Derbyshire A-road this morning following a crash.
National Highways have reported a collision along the A38 southbound, between the junctions with the A610 at Ripley and the A61 at Derby
Drivers have been warned to expect delays of 30 minutes this morning while the incident is dealt with.
National Highways added that normal traffic conditions should return by 10.45am.