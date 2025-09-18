Crash on major Derbyshire A-road leads to delays for drivers this morning

Motorists are being warned to brace for delays along a busy Derbyshire A-road this morning following a crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways have reported a collision along the A38 southbound, between the junctions with the A610 at Ripley and the A61 at Derby

Drivers have been warned to expect delays of 30 minutes this morning while the incident is dealt with.

National Highways added that normal traffic conditions should return by 10.45am.