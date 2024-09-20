Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A section of the A619 that connects Chesterfield and Staveley is closed in both directions this morning following an accident.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported a collision along the A619 Chesterfield Road at Staveley – with the route currently closed in both directions.

The incident has occurred between Barnfield Close and Middlecroft Road, with drivers being warned of slow traffic in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated with any further details. Derbyshire Police have been contacted for comment.