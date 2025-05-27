Crash forces police to close three roads in Derbyshire – with drivers urged to avoid area

A crash between two cars has forced the closure of three Derbyshire roads – with drivers being warned to avoid the area.

High Street, Pinfold Street and Church Street in Eckington are currently closed following a collision between two cars.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Please avoid the area and use alternative routes to allow emergency services to respond to the incident.”

This is a developing story that will be updated with any further information from the emergency services.