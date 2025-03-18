Crash forces police to close Derbyshire road – with drivers urged to avoid area as traffic builds

A Derbyshire road has been closed by police this afternoon following a crash – with congestion building in the area and motorists urged to find alternative routes.

Derbyshire Police have confirmed that Stubley Lane at Dronfield is currently closed due to a collision along the route.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area following the accident, with traffic monitoring site Inrix rexporting that congestion is building in the area.

This is a developing story which will be updated with any further information.