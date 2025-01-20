Crash between two lorries leads to delays for drivers along M1 in Derbyshire – with lane closures in place
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A collision involving two lorries is causing disruption for motorists along the M1 in Derbyshire this morning.
National Highways has reported a collision along the M1 southbound at Junction 30 – with two lanes currently closed.
According to traffic monitoring site Inrix, two lorries were involved in the accident.
Drivers are being warned to expect delays of around 40 minutes – with normal conditions set to return by 11.45am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.