A crash in Chesterfield has left one individual needing hospital treatment for serious injuries – with the route set to remain closed for some time and drivers being urged to avoid the area.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision involving two cars along Baden Powell Road in Chesterfield at 12.50pm today (Monday, April 14).

A force spokesperson said: “One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and the road is blocked.

“Drivers are asked to avoid the area and the road will remain closed for some time.”