Crash along M1 in Derbyshire leads to heavy traffic and delays for drivers this morning

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 17th Feb 2025, 10:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Motorists have been warned to expect disruption along the M1 in Derbyshire following a crash this morning.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported a collision along the M1 northbound in Derbyshire, between Junction 30 at Barlborough and Junction 31 at Aston.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays along the motorway, with three lanes currently closed following the crash.

National Highways have reported that normal traffic conditions expected to return by 12.30pm.

Related topics:DerbyshireMotoristsJunction 31AstonDrivers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice