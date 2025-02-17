Crash along M1 in Derbyshire leads to heavy traffic and delays for drivers this morning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists have been warned to expect disruption along the M1 in Derbyshire following a crash this morning.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported a collision along the M1 northbound in Derbyshire, between Junction 30 at Barlborough and Junction 31 at Aston.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays along the motorway, with three lanes currently closed following the crash.

National Highways have reported that normal traffic conditions expected to return by 12.30pm.