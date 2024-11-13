Collision involving lorry and pedestrian leaves busy Derbyshire road closed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A road closure is in place in Ashbourne town centre following a serious collision earlier this afternoon.

Police were called to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a lorry on Buxton Road in Ashbourne at 12.15 pm today (Wednesday, November 13).

St John’s Street at the junction with the A515 remains closed until further notice.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Please avoid the area, taking alternative routes where possible. No further information is available at this time.”