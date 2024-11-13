Collision involving lorry and pedestrian leaves busy Derbyshire road closed
A road closure is in place in Ashbourne town centre following a serious collision earlier this afternoon.
Police were called to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a lorry on Buxton Road in Ashbourne at 12.15 pm today (Wednesday, November 13).
St John’s Street at the junction with the A515 remains closed until further notice.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Please avoid the area, taking alternative routes where possible. No further information is available at this time.”