“Cold and icy animal rescue” sees firefighters save horse that became trapped in Derbyshire canal

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 25th Nov 2024, 13:47 BST

A horse was rescued by firefighters in Derbyshire after getting trapped in a canal amid “cold and icy” conditions.

On Thursday, November 21, firefighters from Alfreton station were called to reports that a horse had become trapped in the Erewash Canal.

A spokesperson said: “A cold and icy animal rescue in the early hours of Thursday morning. An adventurous horse had found its way out of its field and into the canal.

“A passerby called 999 and provided a good what3words address for emergency responders. Blue Watch Alfreton, supported by Eastwood on-call fire station, used their enhanced animal rescue skills to create a barrel-skid with yellow strops.

Firefighters were able to rescue the horse. Credit: Alfreton Fire StationFirefighters were able to rescue the horse. Credit: Alfreton Fire Station
Firefighters were able to rescue the horse. Credit: Alfreton Fire Station

”Once back on dry land, she was walked back to her field for a check over by Scarsdale vets. Her temperature soon got back to normal after being wrapped in blankets and nibbling some hay.

“Please check regularly on your animals during this cold weather snap and ensure the field/paddock is secure to prevent accidents like these.”

