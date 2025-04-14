Coastguard helicopter called to rescue injured walker from Peak District beauty spot popular with hikers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Coastguard helicopter was deployed to rescue a walker who had suffered an injury at a popular Peak District beauty spot.

At 1.50pm on Friday, April 11, the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) was called to assist a woman who had broken her lower leg at the top of Crowden Brook in the Peak District.

A KMRT spokesperson said: “This looked like a difficult operation for us: the top of Crowden Clough has very steep sides and so a rope rescue might have been needed. It is quite far from our vehicle access point at Edale Cross and we had limited member availability because the call was during the working week.

“So, we asked for assistance from the Coastguard rescue helicopter, which has a winching capability. Kinder 1 went to the casualty site and Kinder 2 prepared the rope rescue equipment in case it was needed.

The injured walker was brought to safety. Credit: KMRT

“As Kinder 1 were on route from Edale Cross we were informed that the S92 Coastguard helicopter was inbound and should be on site in 10 minutes. In discussion with the Peak District Mountain Rescue Team Duty Controller, we decided to hold off asking for assistance from a neighbouring Mountain Rescue Team until we knew if the S92 was going to winch the casualty or if we needed to execute a rope rescue and stretcher evacuation on land.

“Fortunately, the S92 was able to winch their medic to the casualty and they provided treatment. Kinder 1 were now on scene to provide assistance and executed a hi-line as the casualty was winched into the S92. The helicopter was running low on fuel, so flew the casualty to Manchester Airport, where she was transferred to a land ambulance and the S92 refuelled.

“Kinder 1 walked the two remaining casualty party members back to our Land Rovers at Edale Cross and we drove them back to their car in Hayfield.”

KMRT is staffed by volunteers and funded entirely by public donations – you can donate to support the team’s work here.