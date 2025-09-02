Climber hospitalised after suffering injuries during “significant fall” at Peak District beauty spot
The Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of an injured climber at Stoney Middleton – at 3.44pm on Sunday, August 31.
An EMRT spokesperson said: “The team were contacted by the East Midlands Ambulance Service to assist with a climber at Stoney Middleton.
“The climber, who had taken a significant fall and sustained a back injury, was being treated by the ambulance crew as the first team members were arriving on scene.
“Once treated, they were placed on a mountain rescue stretcher before being conveyed back to a waiting ambulance for onward transport to hospital and further treatment.”
EMRT is a voluntary organisation that relies entirely on donations from the public. You can donate to support the team’s work here.