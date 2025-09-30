Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of an injured climber on Stanage Edge in the Peak District at 6.25pm on Saturday, September 27.

The casualty took an unfortunate fall sustaining painful injuries.

The climber was assisted by nearby climbers including members of a university mountaineering club until Mountain Rescue Teamteam members could arrive.

The casualty was assessed on scene by team doctors and East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics then stretchered down to the waiting Yorkshire Air Ambulance for onwards care and transport to hospital.

