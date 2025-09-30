Climber found with 'painful' injuries airlifted to hospital after incident at popular Peak District beauty spot

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 30th Sep 2025, 10:39 BST
An injured climber who took a fall in the Peak District was airlifted to hospital.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of an injured climber on Stanage Edge in the Peak District at 6.25pm on Saturday, September 27.

The casualty took an unfortunate fall sustaining painful injuries.

The climber was assisted by nearby climbers including members of a university mountaineering club until Mountain Rescue Teamteam members could arrive.

The casualty was assessed on scene by team doctors and East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics then stretchered down to the waiting Yorkshire Air Ambulance for onwards care and transport to hospital.

1. Climber found with 'painful' injuries airlifted to hospital after incident in the Peak District

Photo: Edale Mountain Rescue Team

2. Climber found with 'painful' injuries airlifted to hospital after incident in the Peak District

Photo: Edale Mountain Rescue Team

3. Climber found with 'painful' injuries airlifted to hospital after incident in the Peak District

Photo: Edale Mountain Rescue Team

