Climber found in “severe pain” airlifted to trauma unit after suffering injuries in Peak District

A casualty who was left in “severe pain” after suffering injuries while climbing in the Peak District was airlifted to a trauma unit.

At 12.21pm on Thursday, August 28, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of an injured climber below the rocks at Burbage North.

A team spokesperson said: “One of our local doctors was first on scene and found the casualty amongst rocks and in severe pain.

“As team members arrived at the RV, team kit was deployed to the casualty site. After being given some very strong analgesia, and the pain score not going down at all, it was decided to call for air support. Yorkshire ambulance was tasked and was overhead in a relatively short time.

The injured climber was airlifted to hospital. Credit: Edale MRT

“The patient by this time was already packaged on the stretcher and with a bit of grunt, the team transferred across the moor to the awaiting air ambulance. The casualty was then flown across the city to the trauma unit at Sheffield Northern General Hospital.”

EMRT is a voluntary organisation that relies entirely on donations from the public. You can donate to support the team’s work here.