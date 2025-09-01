Climber found in “severe pain” airlifted to trauma unit after suffering injuries in Peak District

By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Sep 2025, 09:47 BST
A casualty who was left in “severe pain” after suffering injuries while climbing in the Peak District was airlifted to a trauma unit.

At 12.21pm on Thursday, August 28, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of an injured climber below the rocks at Burbage North.

A team spokesperson said: “One of our local doctors was first on scene and found the casualty amongst rocks and in severe pain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As team members arrived at the RV, team kit was deployed to the casualty site. After being given some very strong analgesia, and the pain score not going down at all, it was decided to call for air support. Yorkshire ambulance was tasked and was overhead in a relatively short time.

The injured climber was airlifted to hospital. Credit: Edale MRTplaceholder image
The injured climber was airlifted to hospital. Credit: Edale MRT

“The patient by this time was already packaged on the stretcher and with a bit of grunt, the team transferred across the moor to the awaiting air ambulance. The casualty was then flown across the city to the trauma unit at Sheffield Northern General Hospital.”

EMRT is a voluntary organisation that relies entirely on donations from the public. You can donate to support the team’s work here.

Related topics:ClimberPeak DistrictYorkshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice