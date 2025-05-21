Climber airlifted to hospital – as two injured by falling rock in Peak District quarry

Two climbers have been taken to major trauma unit after an incident in the Peak District.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to reports of two injured climbers an abandoned quarry above Stoney Middleton Dale shortly before 1pm on Tuesday, May 20.

Two friends were climbing when the belayer was struck by a large rock which the rope had dislodged, injuring him and leading to the leader taking a fall.

Due to having two casualties to deal with on tricky terrain, Edale Mountain Rescue Team requested assistance from Buxton Mountain Rescue Team.

Team members began treating the climbers for their injuries whilst others established a safe way to evacuate them down to safety.

The most seriously injured of the two was evacuated to Helimed 53 helicopter, with the second transported to a road ambulance. Both were then transported to Sheffield Northern General Hospital major trauma unit.

A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue Team said: “We wish the climbers all the best with their recovery.

“We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to passing motorists during the hand over of the patient to the ambulance service.”