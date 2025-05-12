Child taken to hospital after suffering head injury during fall at popular Peak District beauty spot

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 12th May 2025, 09:41 BST
A child was hospitalised after injuring his head while falling from a height of around 20 metres at a popular Peak District beauty spot.

At 3.00pm on Monday, May 5, the Derby Mountain Rescue Team (DMRT) were called to reports of an injured child in the Peak District.

A team spokesperson said: “A twelve-year-old boy had been playing on Rowtor Rocks with a friend and had jumped between two rocks.

“He was around 15 to 20 metres up when he missed and fell, sustaining injuries to his head and right leg. Nearby climbers called 999 and the team attended along with East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).

The boy was taken to hospital after his fall. Credit: DMRT

“The boy was treated on scene by the team and EMAS Paramedics before being transferred to a land ambulance and driven to Sheffield Children's Hospital.”

DMRT is a run entirely by volunteers and relies on donations from the public – you can donate to support the team’s work here.

