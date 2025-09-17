Chesterfield Royal issues update after main entrance evacuated and fire service called to hospital

The fire service were called to Chesterfield Royal Hospital this morning – with the trust issuing an update after the main entrance was evacuated.

The Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed that the fire service was called to the site earlier today after a toaster caught alight in the cafe.

A trust spokesperson said: “Thank you to colleagues at Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service, who attended the site this morning promptly and efficiently after a toaster caught fire in our cafe.

“Thank you to our colleagues who helped support the safe evacuation of the main entrance whilst this was dealt with quickly.

“We'd also like to thank everyone affected for their patience. Sadly, toast is now off the menu today but normal service has resumed in the cafe.”