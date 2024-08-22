Chesterfield rail passengers warned of disruption this morning after person hit by train
East Midlands Railway (EMR) have reported that a person has been struck by a train this morning. This has impacted services on the Sheffield – London St Pancras route, calling at Chesterfield, Derby and Long Eaton.
The incident has occurred between Leicester and Market Harborough, and emergency services are en-route to the scene of the collision.
At present, EMR are expecting the line to re-open in the next two hours. As soon as the line is open again, their priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again. They expect the advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 11.30am.
An EMR spokesperson said: “You should continue to travel as originally planned, however, your journey may be delayed. We are sorry for the delay to your journey today.
We are currently looking at alternative arrangements to keep you on the move. Please remember that this can take time and be assured that our team are working tirelessly to arrange this as quickly as possible for you. We appreciate your patience whilst we do this.
