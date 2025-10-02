An investigation report into a fatal plane crash at a Chesterfield industrial estate has revealed the reasons behind the accident.

The accident took place shortly after 8am on September 1, 2024, and saw a light aircraft crash at an industrial estate off Sheepbridge Lane, Chesterfield.

The pilot, a 71-year-old man, who was the only person on board, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation carried out by Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has found that the pilot lost control shortly after departing from Coal Aston Airfield due to ‘conditions of reduced visibility’.

The report published on Thursday, October 2 concluded that the weather conditions were ‘not compatible with flight under VFR’ (visual flight rules).

The pilot had originally scheduled a departure at 10 am, but decided to take off shortly before 8 am due to thunderstorms that had been forecast on the route south later that morning.

An eyewitness in Unstone reported hearing and seeing a light aircraft circling several times before losing sight of it as it entered clouds.

Another witness, who was about one kilometre away from the Sheepbridge Industrial Estate, heard and then saw a ‘light-coloured’ aircraft emerge from the clouds.

The aircraft, which appeared to be ‘about the same height as the houses’, continued briefly before turning right, towards the industrial estate, and then started to climb ‘at a really steep angle’, until it ‘disappeared into cloud again’.

A further witness near the accident site heard an aircraft but could not see it due to ‘thick cloud’. Moments later, they saw a plane that ‘just fell out of the clouds spiralling out of control, straight down towards the ground’.

Witnesses described hearing a ‘bang’, or an ‘explosion’, followed by ‘smoke rising from the direction of the sound’.

CCTV footage from the industrial estate showed the plane appearing from an easterly direction in a ‘steep descent, rotating to the right’ and striking the ground at 8.04 am. An intense fire started 13 seconds later.

Emergency services arrived on scene at 8.13 am and found that the pilot was fatally injured when the aircraft struck the ground.

The investigation found that there was ‘no evidence of a structural failure’ of the plane, which was manufactured in 2022, before the accident.

The report has concluded that the accident was ‘not survivable’.