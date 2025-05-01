Car burst into flames along A61 between Chesterfield and Dronfield – as fire service issues update on incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fire crews were called to an incident along the A61 near Chesterfield after a car burst into flames along the busy route.

At 10.36am on Wednesday 30 April, firefighters from Chesterfield and Staveley were called to an incident on the Dronfield Bypass.

A Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On arrival, crews found a vehicle on fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and dampened down the area.

“No injuries have been reported. Derbyshire Constabulary were also in attendance. The northbound carriageway was temporarily closed due to smoke and the presence of emergency services working on the road.

“Fire crews made the vehicle safe and left the scene at 11.20am.”