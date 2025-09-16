Busy Derbyshire A-road closed after lorry crashes into tree – with drivers urged to avoid area

Police have been forced to close a busy A-road in Derbyshire this afternoon after a lorry crashed into a tree – with motorists being warned to avoid the area.

The A52 is currently closed between Lady Hole Lane at Yeldersley and Rough Lane at Shirley Common after a lorry collided with a tree at 12.15pm today (Tuesday, September 16).

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “There are no serious injuries reported, however, the road is likely to be blocked for some time to allow the recovery of the lorry.

“Please avoid the area and take other routes.”