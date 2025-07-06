Building evacuated after blaze breaks out at Derbyshire factory

A Derbyshire factory has been evacuated after a blaze broke out in the building, with residents urged to keep doors and windows closed.

Derbyshire firefighters were called to the fire at a commercial property, understood to be the Federal Mogul Friction Products site, on Hayfield Road, Chapel-en-le-frith

A Fire Service spokesperson said: “ Firefighters with six fire engines, a water carrier, command unit and an aerial ladder platform from South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue are dealing with the incident following a call at 06.42 hours this morning.

"All site employees have been safely evacuated, and there are no reported injuries. If you can see or smell smoke, please avoid the area. Please avoid the area while emergency services deal with the incident.”