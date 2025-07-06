Building evacuated after blaze breaks out at Derbyshire factory

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 6th Jul 2025, 11:44 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2025, 11:49 BST
A Derbyshire factory has been evacuated after a blaze broke out in the building, with residents urged to keep doors and windows closed.

Derbyshire firefighters were called to the fire at a commercial property, understood to be the Federal Mogul Friction Products site, on Hayfield Road, Chapel-en-le-frith

A Fire Service spokesperson said: “ Firefighters with six fire engines, a water carrier, command unit and an aerial ladder platform from South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue are dealing with the incident following a call at 06.42 hours this morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"All site employees have been safely evacuated, and there are no reported injuries. If you can see or smell smoke, please avoid the area. Please avoid the area while emergency services deal with the incident.”

Related topics:Derbyshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice