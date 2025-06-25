Bomb squad deployed and homes evacuated after grenade found in garden of Derbyshire property

By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Jun 2025, 10:16 BST

A number of Derbyshire homes have been evacuated this morning after a bomb squad was called to deal with a grenade discovered in a garden.

Derbyshire Police received a call just before 9.00am this morning (Wednesday, June 25) to reports that an item believed to be a grenade had been found in the garden of a property in Carlyle Street, Sinfin, Derby.

A force spokesperson said: “Surrounding properties are being evacuated as precautionary measure and Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) have been deployed to the scene to assess the device.

“Following the EOD’s advice a 100m cordon has been put in place around the property, and the public are advised to avoid the area.

“The cordon includes a road closure at the junction of Caryle Street and Kingsley Street. A further update will be provided when available.”

