Body discovered by police in search for missing man from Chesterfield

Officers searching for a missing man from Chesterfield have discovered a body.

Derbyshire Police have confirmed today (Tuesday, June 24) that officers discovered a body during their search for a missing man from Chesterfield.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers searching for Richard, who was reported missing from Chesterfield, have found a body.

“His family are aware and our thoughts are with them at this time. A formal ID has taken place. There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.”