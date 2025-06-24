Body discovered by police in search for missing man from Chesterfield

By Tom Hardwick
Published 24th Jun 2025, 15:18 BST
Officers searching for a missing man from Chesterfield have discovered a body.

Derbyshire Police have confirmed today (Tuesday, June 24) that officers discovered a body during their search for a missing man from Chesterfield.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers searching for Richard, who was reported missing from Chesterfield, have found a body.

“His family are aware and our thoughts are with them at this time. A formal ID has taken place. There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Related topics:Chesterfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice