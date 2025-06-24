Body discovered by police in search for missing man from Chesterfield
Officers searching for a missing man from Chesterfield have discovered a body.
Derbyshire Police have confirmed today (Tuesday, June 24) that officers discovered a body during their search for a missing man from Chesterfield.
A force spokesperson said: “Officers searching for Richard, who was reported missing from Chesterfield, have found a body.
“His family are aware and our thoughts are with them at this time. A formal ID has taken place. There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.”
