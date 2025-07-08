Body discovered by police during search for missing man from Derbyshire town
A police search for a missing Derbyshire man has led to the discovery of a body by officers.
Derbyshire Police have discovered a body thought to be that of a man who had been reported missing.
A force spokesperson said: “A body believed to be that of missing Belper man Kevin has been found.
“Officers made the discovery yesterday morning (Monday, July 7). His family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time. Our thoughts are with them at this time.
“Formal identification has not yet taken place and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”
