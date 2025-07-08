Body discovered by police during search for missing man from Derbyshire town

A police search for a missing Derbyshire man has led to the discovery of a body by officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Police have discovered a body thought to be that of a man who had been reported missing.

A force spokesperson said: “A body believed to be that of missing Belper man Kevin has been found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers made the discovery yesterday morning (Monday, July 7). His family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time. Our thoughts are with them at this time.

“Formal identification has not yet taken place and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”