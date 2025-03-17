Blaze breaks out in Derbyshire town – with six fire engines deployed and residents urged to avoid area

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (DFRS) were called to the scene of a barn fire on Coach Road in Ripley.
A DFRS spokesperson said: “Six fire engines were mobilised following a 999 call to our control room at 2.13pm.
“Please avoid the area. Local residents and anyone who can see or smell the smoke are asked to keep their windows and doors closed.”
