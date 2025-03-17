Blaze breaks out in Derbyshire town – with six fire engines deployed and residents urged to avoid area

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 17th Mar 2025, 16:10 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 20:26 BST
A blaze has broken out in a Derbyshire town this afternoon – with residents being urged to avoid the area after six fire engines were deployed to the scene.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (DFRS) were called to the scene of a barn fire on Coach Road in Ripley.

A DFRS spokesperson said: “Six fire engines were mobilised following a 999 call to our control room at 2.13pm.

“Please avoid the area. Local residents and anyone who can see or smell the smoke are asked to keep their windows and doors closed.”

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (DFRS) were called to a barn fire on Coach Road in Ripley.

