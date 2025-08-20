Biker suffers serious injuries after incident that forced police to close busy Peak District A-road for several hours

A biker has been hospitalised with serious injuries after an incident along a busy Peak District A-road – which was closed for several hours by police.

Derbyshire Police were called at 3.50pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 19) to reports that a motorcyclist had fallen from his bike on the A57 Manchester Road – close to the Ladybower Inn.

A force spokesperson said: “He was taken to hospital for treatment with serious injuries, where he remains.

“The A57 was closed between the Ladybower Inn and the South Yorkshire border for several hours, whilst vehicle recovery and collision investigation enquiries took place. It was re-opened just before 8.00pm.”