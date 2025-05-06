'Beautiful and brave' Saluki-Collie dog rescued from 1.000ft hill in the Peak District

Police received reports of an injured dog at Hope Cross in the Peak District at 1.45 pm on Saturday, March 3.

Nova, a Saluki-Collie, was out for a Peak District walk with her owners when she hurt her leg on a tree stump.

Edale Mountain Rescue were called and within 20 minutes of the request, six team members were alongside the owners with Nova.

A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue said: “Skin on the rear right thigh of Nova was torn and rolled back exposing a large wound and causing her a lot of pain.”

The wound was cleaned and bandaged by the mountain rescue team to protect it from any further infection.

Nova was carefully lifted on to the backseat of one of Edale Mountain Rescue’s Landrovers, along with her two owners, and was set for a bumpy ride down a 1,000 foot hill to the camp.

She was later taken to the vets for further treatment where stiches were put in her injured leg.

A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue added: “Nova was a model patient and kept calm while experiencing considerable pain. A beautiful and brave dog. We wish Nova all the very best for a full recovery to roam the hills once more.”

1 . Mountain rescue team helps injured dog Nova was a model patient and kept calm while experiencing considerable pain. Photo: Edale Mountain Rescue Team Photo Sales

2 . Mountain rescue team helps injured dog Nova's wound was cleaned and bandaged by the mountain rescue team to protect it from any further infection Photo: Edale Mountain Rescue Team Photo Sales