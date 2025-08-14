Derbyshire’s ambulance service is currently facing a “very busy” period – with residents being urged to help alleviate rising pressure on their staff by only calling 999 during emergencies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) is currently facing a “very busy” period – with Derbyshire residents being urged to support their staff by only calling 999 during a life-threatening emergency.

In a statement, a spokesperson for EMAS said: “Our service is very busy. Staff and volunteers are working had to get to emergency calls with the greatest clinical need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you need medical help or advice, please think carefully about the service that’s right for you. Only call 999 in a life-threatening emergency.

“Thank you to our staff and volunteers working hard to help patients as quickly as possible.”