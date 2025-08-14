Ambulance service faces rising pressure amid “very busy” period and urges Derbyshire residents to only call 999 during emergencies
The East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) is currently facing a “very busy” period – with Derbyshire residents being urged to support their staff by only calling 999 during a life-threatening emergency.
In a statement, a spokesperson for EMAS said: “Our service is very busy. Staff and volunteers are working had to get to emergency calls with the greatest clinical need.
“If you need medical help or advice, please think carefully about the service that’s right for you. Only call 999 in a life-threatening emergency.
“Thank you to our staff and volunteers working hard to help patients as quickly as possible.”