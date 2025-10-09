A61 reopens again in Chesterfield after crash that saw woman hospitalised with life-threatening injuries

Derbyshire Police have reported that a woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision between a car and a pedestrian along the A61 bypass between Chesterfield and Dronfield at 5.20am today (Thursday, October 9).

A force spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, has been taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries and her family have been made aware. No arrests have been made.”

Derbyshire Police have now confirmed that the A61 is open once again following the collision earlier this morning.

A61 crash The collision occurred along the A61 earlier this morning.

A61 crash A woman was hospitalised with life-threatening injuries following the collision.