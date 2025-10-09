A61 reopens again in Chesterfield after crash that saw woman hospitalised with life-threatening injuries

By Tom Hardwick
Published 9th Oct 2025, 11:13 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 15:03 BST
A woman has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash along the A61 bypass – with police reopening the busy route between Chesterfield and Dronfield.

Derbyshire Police have reported that a woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision between a car and a pedestrian along the A61 bypass between Chesterfield and Dronfield at 5.20am today (Thursday, October 9).

A force spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, has been taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries and her family have been made aware. No arrests have been made.”

Derbyshire Police have now confirmed that the A61 is open once again following the collision earlier this morning.

The collision occurred along the A61 earlier this morning.

1. A61 crash

The collision occurred along the A61 earlier this morning. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
A woman was hospitalised with life-threatening injuries following the collision.

2. A61 crash

A woman was hospitalised with life-threatening injuries following the collision. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Related topics:Chesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice