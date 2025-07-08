A61 and Sheffield Road reopen in Chesterfield after being closed by police following crash

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 8th Jul 2025, 08:46 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 10:44 BST
The A61 and Sheffield Road have now reopened in Chesterfield – after being closed following a crash this morning.

The A61 in Chesterfield, between Tesco Extra on Lockoford Lane and Whittington Moor, has now reopened following an earlier collision.

Derbyshire Police also confirmed that Sheffield Road, from the Whittington Moor roundabout, is open to motorists once again.

Both routes had been closed by police earlier this morning – but traffic is now moving freely.

