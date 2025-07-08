A61 and Sheffield Road reopen in Chesterfield after being closed by police following crash
The A61 and Sheffield Road have now reopened in Chesterfield – after being closed following a crash this morning.
The A61 in Chesterfield, between Tesco Extra on Lockoford Lane and Whittington Moor, has now reopened following an earlier collision.
Derbyshire Police also confirmed that Sheffield Road, from the Whittington Moor roundabout, is open to motorists once again.
Both routes had been closed by police earlier this morning – but traffic is now moving freely.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.