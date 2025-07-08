A61 and Sheffield Road reopen in Chesterfield after being closed by police following crash

The A61 and Sheffield Road have now reopened in Chesterfield – after being closed following a crash this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A61 in Chesterfield, between Tesco Extra on Lockoford Lane and Whittington Moor, has now reopened following an earlier collision.

Derbyshire Police also confirmed that Sheffield Road, from the Whittington Moor roundabout, is open to motorists once again.

Both routes had been closed by police earlier this morning – but traffic is now moving freely.