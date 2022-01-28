Emergency crews tackle Chesterfield chimney fire

Firefighters have tackled a blaze in a chimney at a property in Chesterfield.

By Tim Paget
Friday, 28th January 2022, 8:24 am

Crews from Chesterfield Fire Station were called to Brimington Road, Tapton, Chesterfield, at about 10am yesterday (Thursday, January 27).

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said on Twitter: “Crews from Chesterfield Fire Station attended reports of a chimney fire on Brimington Road, Tapton.

"Crews extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet.”

