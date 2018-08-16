Lady Manners School students celebrate record breaking A-level results

Students at Lady Manners School have been celebrating record breaking A-level results.

Of the 129 Year 13 students who completed their A-levels this year, seven achieved the highest grades of A or A* in four full subjects. A further 16 students achieved A or A* passes in three A-levels. In addition, many students have achieved or exceeded expectations in their results. A number of students also took the Extended Project Qualification and those results are strong too.

Sixty two per cent of all the grades achieved at the Bakewell school this year are in the higher categories of A*, A or B and the vast majority of students have achieved the grades they need for their step. Seventy five per cent of those applying to university have gained their first choice place.

Headteacher Duncan Meikle commented: “We are very proud of all of our students.

"They have worked hard and performed well, opening up their next exciting opportunity, be it at university, an apprenticeship or starting out in the world of work.

"I, and the Lady Manners School staff, wish them all the very best of luck in their future careers.”