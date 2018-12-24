Clever Spire Junior pupils launch their own magazine about Ancient Egypt

Hardworking pupils at Spire Junior School in Chesterfield have launched their very own magazine about Ancient Egypt.

Children in Year 3 picked up some inspiration for the project when they were visited by Derbyshire Times reporter Sophie Wills in September.

Egyptian magazine project,

The finished product is packed with drawings, photographs and articles about the era.

Their teacher Ashley Davis said: “The children have planned, written and edited each and every page of this wonderful magazine.

“They have learnt so much about the Ancient Egyptians and it has been amazing to see their curiosity and creativity develop.”

Pictured are Charlie, Olivia, Daniel and Taya with the completed magazines.