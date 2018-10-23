Chesterfield school reassures parents over claims pupils are ‘carrying knives’ and ‘using drugs’

A Chesterfield academy has made a move to reassure parents after worrying reports of pupils arming themselves with ‘knives and razors’ and ‘using drugs’ at the school.

Concerned parents of children who attend Netherthorpe Academy in Staveley say they have removed or are considering removing their child from the academy due to the alleged incidents.

One parent said: “My daughter comes home from school daily and tells me about this daily. Apparently the kids brag about knives in their bags. Although the teachers search them, they get warned they are going to get searched so have time stash weapons or drugs.

“My daughter has witnessed a Year 8 pupil getting pinned down with a razor about to shave his head until my daughter broke it up. She could have got hurt.”

But Netherthorpe headteacher David Williams, also chief executive officer of the Cavendish Learner Trust, believes the safety procedures the school has in place are efficient and that the ‘vast majority’ of pupils feel ‘happy and safe’.

He added: “Any student suspected of having either in their possession are searched in line with our search and confiscation powers.If any student were to be found with either item, they would be permanently excluded. We work closely with Derbyshire Police and share any information that we receive with them.

“We are a good school, oversubscribed with a caring ethos and work closely with parents and carers, dealing with issues if they arise in a prompt and appropriate way.

“We receive feedback on a regular basis through our parent voice meetings and also parent and student questionnaires. If any parent has any concerns of this nature, it is extremely important that they report them to us, so that it can be dealt with immediately.”

One parent said they had removed their child from Netherthorpe after they became aware that pupils were ‘smoking and selling cannabis’ on school grounds.

They said: “I have taken my son out of school for his safety and applied for a transfer to another school.”