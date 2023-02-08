East Midlands grounds maintenance company wins further three-year contract at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

After caring for the grounds for the past year, the extension of the contract was awarded following 100% KPI performance throughout all services of the contract in year 1.

The Chesterfield Royal Hospital provides care services to patients across North Derbyshire and is one of the area’s largest and hospitals. The site has extensive grounds and outdoor spaces, including various landscaped areas and multiple internal courtyards, all of which form part of the contracted works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Clapperton, Operations Manager, Shed Grounds Maintenance, who oversees the contract said: “I am delighted that Shed have secured the contract renewal with DSFS Ltd. We’ve been providing services to Chesterfield Royal Hospital for the past year and are so pleased to be continuing our strong relationship with them by securing this contract.

“We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved to date, both on the grounds surrounding the hospital and through the improvement works on the multiple internal courtyards. Our team find the work both challenging and very rewarding, operating on the inner courtyards is very different compared to our usual contract work, where we access them through the public corridors. This has created demands for our team in terms of logistics and health and safety, but they have tackled this with enthusiasm and professionalism. The positive comments we receive from both the employees at the hospital and the patients alike make it all worthwhile!

“To have the contract extended for a further three years is a fantastic endorsement of our services and underlines the excellent job that our experienced team have delivered. We look forward to continuing to work with DSFS and to develop a longstanding relationship with this important client, providing a reliable and professional service.”