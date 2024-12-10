​Ducks and Dynamos both see matches postponed

David Tuttle's Aylesbury United lost 3-1 last Wednesday.

​There was a distinct lack of football for Aylesbury United and Aylesbury Vale Dynamos last weekend as Storm Darragh put paid to any of their matches being played.

United’s game at Kidlington was postponed, while Dynamos’ home match with Biggleswade United was also called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Dynamos were instead due to be back in action on Tuesday night, after this week’s Herald had gone to press, as they travelled to Binfield in the Buckinghamshire Senior Cup.

They will then host Cockfosters in the league on Saturday as they aim to maintain their top ten spot in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division against a side currently lying second, six points behind leaders MK Irish who have a game in hand.

United, meanwhile, were also due to be in action on Tuesday night with a SPL Division One Central game at third-placed Flackwell Heath, before they then welcome Welwyn Garden City to Chesham on Saturday who, like United, sit just outside the play-off places.

The Ducks’ last game was last Wednesday night when they fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to Barton Rovers who are another side in the play-off places.

Matt Moloney scrambled Barton in front on 36 minutes and they doubled their lead before half-time through John Shamalo.

A third from Taylor Rhiney just after the break killed the game off, with Will St Clair-Burton’s close range goal in stoppage time a mere consolation for David Tuttle’s side as the visitors took all three points.

