Drivers warned of rush-hour delays on M1 after load spillage closes lane

National Highways is reporting that the incident, on the M1 northbound between junctions J25 and J26, has been caused by a load spillage.

One lane of the motorway is currently closed to allow clean up operations to take place, with traffic conditions not expected to return to normal until 9.15am this morning.

In a separate incident, the M1 Northbound entry slip road is partially blocked, with heavy traffic due to accident at J25/A52 Brian Clough Way (Nottingham / Derby).