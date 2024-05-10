National Highways says that the incident, on the M1 southbound at junction 30, Barlborough, is causing traffic to build up with long delays for motorists.

The event is expected to clear between 9.15 and 9.30am this morning, with delays of one and a half hours against expected traffic.

The crash, which involved a car an a lorry, is seeing traffic back up to junction 31 and drivers are being urged to leave extra time for their journey.