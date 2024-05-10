Drivers warned of long delays after crash on M1 in Derbyshire

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 10th May 2024, 07:25 BST
Updated 10th May 2024, 07:32 BST
Drivers are being warned of delays of up to 90 minutes after a crash on the M1 motorway in Derbyshire this morning.

National Highways says that the incident, on the M1 southbound at junction 30, Barlborough, is causing traffic to build up with long delays for motorists.

The event is expected to clear between 9.15 and 9.30am this morning, with delays of one and a half hours against expected traffic.

The crash, which involved a car an a lorry, is seeing traffic back up to junction 31 and drivers are being urged to leave extra time for their journey.

Traffic is building up on the M1 after the crash this morning

1. M1

Traffic is building up on the M1 after the crash this morning Photo: Motorway Cameras

Photo Sales
Related topics:DriversDerbyshireNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.