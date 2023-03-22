Drivers warned of long delays after crash closes three lanes of M1 in Derbyshire

National Highways says the incident, on the M1 southbound, between junctions J29 and J28, is currently causing delays of up to 50 minutes compared to normal traffic flow.

They estimate that the incident will not clear until betwen 10am and 10.15am this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three of the four lanes on the motorway are currently closed between junctions J29 and J28 following the crash, which is understood to involve multiple vehicles.

The crash is causing long delays this morning