Drivers warned of long delays after crash closes three lanes of M1 in Derbyshire
Drivers are being warned of long delays on the rush-hour commute this morning, after a crash has closed three lanes of the M1 motorway in Derbyshire.
National Highways says the incident, on the M1 southbound, between junctions J29 and J28, is currently causing delays of up to 50 minutes compared to normal traffic flow.
They estimate that the incident will not clear until betwen 10am and 10.15am this morning.
Three of the four lanes on the motorway are currently closed between junctions J29 and J28 following the crash, which is understood to involve multiple vehicles.
Congestion is currently backed up to J29a (Markham Vale)